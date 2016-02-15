WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Here's what the 'Dude You're Getting A Dell' guy is doing today

In the early 2000s, Ben Curtis became a huge pop culture sensation after appearing in 26 different commercials for Dell. Everyone knew Curtis for his “Dude, you’re getting a Dell!” catchphrase. But after he was busted for attempting to buy drugs, Dell immediately severed ties with the young actor. Curtis tells us about his time as the “Dell Dude,” how much money he made, where all that money went, and what he’s up to now.

