WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Here's What The 'Dude You're Getting A Dell' Guy Is Doing Today

Ben Curtis is a 33-year-old actor best known for his role as the “Dell Dude.” He appeared in 26 different commercials for the once goliath PC company in the early 2000s, and became a national sensation for his “Dude, you’re getting a Dell!” catchphrase.

After the cops busted Curtis for attempting to buy drugs, though, Dell immediately severed ties with the young actor. Curtis tells us about his time as the “Dell Dude,” how much money he made, where all that money went, and what he’s up to now.

Produced by Will Wei. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

