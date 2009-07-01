Dell Developing Pocket-Sized Web Device

Dell is working on an iPod Touch-sized Internet tapping device, reports the WSJ. The device will play music, videos and have Internet connectivity, but no phone service.



The web device will work on Google’s Android OS, and might be out later this year. The WSJ adds that its source also said that “the plan could be delayed or scrapped entirely.”

That can happen when you’re always running three years behind the competition.

In fact, the engineers who are working on this device are the very same ones who worked on Dell’s aborted music player, which was supposed to have competed with the iPod.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.