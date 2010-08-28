Dell Not Going To Be A Windows Phone 7 Launch Partner? Bad News For Microsoft Mobile*

Photo: Reuters

Microsoft is finding it harder to convince its traditional PC partners to join it in the mobile world.Kim-Mai Cutler at TechCrunch says Microsoft originally had a $20 million contract with HP to cover the cost of developing a Windows phone, but after HP acquired Palm, it gave up on Microsoft.



Dell was going to be one of the original launch partners for Windows mobile, but has delayed its plans, says Deutsche Bank analyst Jonathan Goldberg.

Microsoft still has three companies lined up for the Windows Phone 7 launch — LG, Samsung, and HTC. They are all big players, but they’re all three already knocking the ball out of the part with Android. And LG, at least, is already boasting about how it’s going to kill Apple’s iPad…with a tablet based on Android.

Correction: This article originally stated Dell was not making a Windows Phone, based on earlier statements from Goldberg to TechCrunch. Goldberg is now saying Dell will not be a launch partner. And Dell tells Engadget it will make a phone using Windows:

Any reports, or speculation, that report Dell will not support Windows Phone 7 are false… Microsoft announced Dell as a supporting partner at this year’s Mobile World Congress and nothing’s changed. We are excited to collaborate with Microsoft on Windows Phone 7, and are looking forward to bringing customers amazing mobile experiences.

We asked Dell when the phone would come out, but the company declined to be specific, saying, “Dell continually develops and tests new products that extend the mobile experience. We have not made any product announcements and do not comment on speculation, rumour or unannounced products.”

