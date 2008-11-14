Dell CTO Kevin Kettler Retiring (DELL)

Shake-up at Dell (DELL): Chief Technology Officer Kevin Kettler, who joined the PC-maker in 1996, is retiring in January. The move — which Dell spokespeople say has been in the works for several months — comes a week after Dell asked its employees to take unpaid days off in a bid to cut expenses.



