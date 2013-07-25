Now It Looks Like The Dell Committee Is Playing Ball With Michael Dell

This is all happening really fast so pay attention.



The Dell Committee says that it’s willing to give Michael Dell and Silver Lake the changes they wish to see in the company’s voting process if they’re willing to up their offer for the company to $14 a share, according to Bloomberg.

This after Michael Dell upped his offer for his company by $0.10 to $13.75, and asked that the company change its shareholder voting rules to improve their odds.

The vote has already been postponed yet again to August 2nd.

Carl Icahn most assuredly does not like this one bit.

