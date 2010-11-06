Dell CFO: "26 Banks Called My Office Offering" To Help Take Dell Private

Dell’s CFO Brian Gladden tells CNN the company is still thinking about the possibility of taking the company private.



Gladden says Dell is always exploring its options, so of course it’s looking at taking the company private.

It’s probably a long shot, because it would mean the company would end up with Dell’s cash “tied up in the deal,” and he says, “It would be hard to complete our transformation if that were the case. If the company were strategically where we wanted it, however, then we’re having a different conversation.”

He also joked that when the idea of taking Dell private recently ended up in the press, “26 banks called my office offering to help us get the deal done.”

