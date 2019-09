Dell announced that CFO Donald J. Carty will leave the company in June, and that Brian Gladden, CEO of SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding BV (formerly GE Plastics) will take his place. Dell is in the middle of cost-cutting re-org in which they’ll shed more than 8,800 employees.



