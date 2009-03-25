Dell Boss Stokes Smartphone rumours

Dell (DELL) has not announced any mobile phones yet. But it’s pretty obvious they are on the way… someday.



“…It wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect that we would have smaller mobile Internet devices or smartphones in the future,” Dell CEO Michael Dell reportedly said in a speech in Tokyo today.

The major questions:

When?

What platform? Dell has reportedly tested both Microsoft- and Google-based phones.

What carriers? Dell will have the best success if it can get AT&T (T) or Verizon (VZ), the two biggest U.S. carriers, to sell its phones.

Last week, Kaufman Bros. analyst Shaw Wu suggested that Dell has “gone back to the drawing board” because carriers aren’t interested in the phones they’ve built so far. We don’t know if it’s true.

Know more? Let us know in the comments below, via email at [email protected], or via our anonymous tips box.

