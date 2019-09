Dell just posted terrible Q3 results, and the stock is down 8% in after-hours trading.

Adjusted EPS came in at $0.23, missing the Street’s $0.28 consensus. Sales came in $12.98 billion vs. $13.18 billion consensus.

Dell’s gross margin was 17.3% during the quarter.

More in Dell’s release >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.