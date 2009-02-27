Dell Blows Quarter

No one had high expectations for Dell’s (DELL) fourth quarter, but the company seems to have bellyflopped.



Dell posted $13.4 billion in Q4 sales, down 16% year-over-year and short of the Street’s $14.2 billion consensus. And EPS came in at $0.18, below the Street’s $0.26 expectations.

Tough times in the PC industry are being felt all around, but this is not good. Dell didn’t provide quantitative guidance in its earnings release, but said it “believes that global IT end-user demand will continue to be uncertain and challenging.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.