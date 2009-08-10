Dell Announcing Phone In China 'Within Days', Says TechCrunch

Dell’s (DELL) long awaited mobile phone could be coming to the world’s biggest mobile phone market “within days,” says TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington.



Arrington: A source with knowledge of the situation tells us that Dell is launching (or at least announcing) a mobile phone in China in the next day or two. We are trying to verify the information and gather more details on the hardware and operating system now.

Our sources on new hardware coming out of Asia tend to be spot on (we broke the news of the second and third generation Amazon Kindles, the launch of the Palm Pre and the existence of the second Palm WebOS phone and generally have good information on sales figures for iPhones, Kindles and other devices). But in this case the information we’ve received is extremely thin.

Hard to gauge Dell’s chances with such little information. Presumably this is from the team of ex-Motorola employees working for Dell outside of Chicago under the direction of John Thode and Ron Garriques.

