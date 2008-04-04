Dell Says Laying Off 10% Of Workers Not Enough

Last year Dell said it would cut 8,800 jobs, or about 10% of its workforce. Now it’s saying that’s not enough.



How many more? Dell won’t say:

To accomplish the cost cuts, Dell said the company is taking the approach that the company has no fixed costs.

“Every area of the company is being pursued,” he told analysts.

That has to make for happy workers! But perhaps happy shareholders: CFO Donald Carty said that Dell plans to repurchase another $1 billion in shares this quarter, on top of the $4 billion it bought back last quarter.

So far 5,500 jobs have been cut, but the company has added jobs in sales, bringing the net reduction to 3,200. And 1,000 more being cut this quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.