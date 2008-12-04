Dell And Macy's Cancel Magazine Ad Buys, GM Plans To

Bad news: it’s better to get it over with in one quick pull. So here’s the latest in advertising:
- Dell canceled back cover ad deals with business magazines Fortune and the Economist. In total, Dell spent $52 million on magazines last year.
- General Motors plans to cut its ad spending by $600 million by 2012.
- Department store Macy’s recently canceled all its magazine advertising for the first half of 2009.
See? That wasn’t so bad. (Want a lollypop?)
See Also:
Investors Force Time Out Into Selling New York, Chicago Editions
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.