Dell And Macy's Cancel Magazine Ad Buys, GM Plans To

Bad news: it’s better to get it over with in one quick pull. So here’s the latest in advertising:



Dell canceled back cover ad deals with business magazines Fortune and the Economist. In total, Dell spent $52 million on magazines last year.

General Motors plans to cut its ad spending by $600 million by 2012.

Department store Macy’s recently canceled all its magazine advertising for the first half of 2009.

See? That wasn’t so bad. (Want a lollypop?)

