Dell And Macy's Cancel Magazine Ad Buys, GM Plans To

Nicholas Carlson

Bad news: it’s better to get it over with in one quick pull. So here’s the latest in advertising:

  • Dell canceled back cover ad deals with business magazines Fortune and the Economist. In total, Dell spent $52 million on magazines last year.
  • General Motors plans to cut its ad spending by $600 million by 2012.
  • Department store Macy’s recently canceled all its magazine advertising for the first half of 2009.

See? That wasn’t so bad. (Want a lollypop?)

