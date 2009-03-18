Dell Adamo Vs Macbook Air: The Side-By-Side Comparison

Dell (DELL) today introduced its new, high-fashion, high-price, ultra-thin Adamo laptop computer, and everyone is comparing its form to Apple’s (AAPL) Macbook Air.

But how do the features compare? We break it down. And here’s something we’re surprised to hear ourselves say: Price is one of Apple’s strong points.

Price: Adamo starts at $1999, versus $1799 for the Air

Screen: Adamo 13.4 inch, Air 13.3 inch

Thickness: Adamo 0.65 inch, Air 0.76 inch tick

Weight: Adamo about 4 pounds, Air 3.0 pounds

Battery: Adamo 5 hours, Air 4.5 hours

CPU: Adamp 1.2Ghz Core 2 Duo, Air 1.6Ghz Core 2 Duo

Memory: Adamo 2GB DDR3, Air 2GB DDR3. Tie.

Storage: Adamo 128GB Solid State, Air 120GB Serial ATA @ 4200 rpm

At the end of the day though, the biggest difference is the most obvious: The Macbook Air runs Mac OS, while the Adamo runs Windows Vista.

Windows has been selling well lately, but mostly on cheap, XP-running netbooks. While the Adamo seems to be an attractive device for anyone on the high end of the market who either really hates Apple or just must run Windows, we don’t see anything “killing” the Macbook soon.

