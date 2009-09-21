Dell Acquires Ross Perot's Tech Company For $3.9 Billion

Dell (DELL) will acquire Perot Systems for $30 a share or about $3.9 billion, the WSJ reports.



The price is a 68% premium. Both boards have approved the deal.

Perot Systems provides “a full range of cost-containment solutions,” according to its Web site. Think outsourcing. It employs some ~25,000 people.

Former presidential candidate and billionaire H. Ross Perot founded Perot Systems, and as of 2007, owns 25% of its stock. His son Ross Perot junionr is now the company chairman.

More details gathered by Reuters:

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

Dell expects the acquisition to be accretive to GAAP earnings in fiscal 2012.

Perot Systems will become Dell’s services unit.

The companies together represent $8 billion in services revenue.

Perot Systems CEO Peter Altabef will remain in charge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.