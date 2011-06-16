Get It Now: Dell's 7" Tablet With Slide-Out Split QWERTY Keyboard

Photo: PCLaunches

We love conceptual products. They are generally low on practicality and high on design, and because of this they generally don’t make it to market.But a couple of concept products are so good in design and practicality that you wish such products see the light of the day.



Dell’s 7-inch tablet computer is one such product. It is just a conceptual tablet prototype featuring a unique design with a slide-out split QWERTY keyboard.

Thanks to its slide-out nature, the tablet remains portable. And thanks to split nature of QWERTY keyboard, it becomes easy to type.

No word on details, but we know that it is just a prototype and will never make it to market. But hope that changes going forward.

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

