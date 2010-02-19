Dell Beats The Street

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Inc. says its net income fell 6 per cent in the most recent quarter. Consumers snapped up low-cost laptops and smaller netbooks over the holidays. But businesses, which account for about half of Dell’s revenue, still haven’t markedly increased spending on new computers.



From November through January, Dell says earnings slipped to $334 million, or 17 cents per share. That is down from $351 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue increased 11 per cent to $14.9 billion.

Dell’s results roughly tracked Wednesday’s report from its larger competitor Hewlett-Packard Co., which said it sees corporate PC buying picking up in the second half of the year.

