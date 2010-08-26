Dell Forced To Raise 3PAR Offer To $24.30 A Share -- Now Will HP Raise Again?

Dell has been forced to raise the price it is paying to buy 3PAR to $24.30 a share.



This means that rival HP has cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars just by making its own bid for 3PAR.

So the question is…

Will HP raise its bid again?

Probably. Given that Dell has now illustrated that it will pay what it takes to win, HP might as well make it pay more.

