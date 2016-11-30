Delivery startup Sendle targets ecommerce retailers in new shipping deal

Sendle’s Simon Martin and ReadytoShip’s Nathan Huppatz. Source: supplied

Door-to-door courier startup Sendle has signed a deal with shipping label business ReadyToShip in the latest boost to the tech-based parcel delivery service.

The combination of the two startups takes them to the next level of service as Sendle seeks to disrupt incumbents such as Australia Post, which yesterday announced it was rolling out parcel lockers in 500 Woolworths stores.

Sendle’s integration into ReadyToShip means that from today, people with web stores on ecommerce platforms such as BigCommerce, eBay, and Shopify can link their accounts with Sendle for shipping to improve automation of the process.

Meanwhile Sendle customers now get access to ReadyToShip’s software to manage orders and print pick lists, invoices and labels.

The latest deal comes three months after Sendle, which is pitching itself as a cheaper alternative to Australia Post and the nation’s only 100% carbon neutral delivery service, raised $5 million in Series A funding, counting the NRMA among its backers.

Sendle chairman Simon Martin said his company wanted to make shipping “simple, frictionless and affordable from start to finish”.

“Our integration with ReadyToShip is a natural partnership that supports our mission to eliminate the pain points in parcel delivery for Australia’s small businesses,” he said.

ReadyToShip co-founder Nathan Huppatz said like Sendle, his business was developed to fill a major gap in the ecommerce market.

“We look forward to combining our services with Sendle’s logistics in order to make big-business shipping management and logistics software accessible to ecommerce retailers throughout Australia,” he said.

While just a year old, Sendle has already established an impressive range of partnerships, including offering Velocity frequent flyer points for its door-to-door pickup and delivery to 17,000 towns and suburbs nationwide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.