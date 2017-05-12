An app that delivers McDonald's to your home has raised $10 million

Facebook/Jinn A promotional Jinn graphic.

On demand delivery startup Jinn has raised $US10 million (£7.8 million) in venture funding, bringing total investment in the company up to $US20 million (£15.5 million), TechCrunch reports.

Jinn, which operates an app that allows people to get things delivered from restaurants like McDonald’s and shops, reportedly received the money from STE Capital, Samaipata Ventures, and other previous investors.

The London-based company intends to use the funding to grow in its existing markets as opposed to expanding to new ones, according to TechCrunch.

Jinn made headlines in January when dozens of its couriers went on strike over changes to their pay.

Leon Herrera, Jinn’s cofounder and chief operating officer (COO), was heckled and told he was a “thief” when he confronted the protestors on the street. “You’re treating us like slaves,” one of the protesters shouted at Herrera.

