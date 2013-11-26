Vince Vaughn's 'Delivery Man' Bombs -- Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

We saw this one coming.

Vince Vaughn’s latest movie “Delivery Man” flopped at theatres debuting fourth this weekend behind “The Best Man Holiday.”

It was easy to miss that this Disney and DreamWorks movie was premiering with all the talk about “The Hunger Games.”

It’s kind of a wonder why any distributor would want to even want to open another movie the same weekend as such a large sequel. But maybe that was the point since the movie never seemed well received.

The concept for the film is outright absurd — a sperm donor finds out he has fathered more than 500 kids and has to decide whether to reveal himself after a number of the kids file a lawsuit to find out his identity.

Out of the top 10 this week are Rachel McAdams’ “About Time,” which is earning most of its money overseas, “Captain Phillips,” Tom Hanks’ Oscar prospect, and “Ender’s Game” in its fourth week.

Here are this week’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. “Dallas Buyers Club” moved up two spots to round out the top 10 with $US2.77 million. The Matthew McConaughey film shows a man with HIV try alternative methods to stay alive.

9. “12 Years a Slave” moves down one spot making $US2.8 million. The film starring Brad Pitt and Chiwetel Ejiofor was added into 63 more theatres this weekend and has made $US128 million at theatres.

8. “Gravity” is the force that can’t be stopped making another $US3.3 million. After two months in theatres, the film has made more than $US577 million.

7. The latest “Jackass” film, “Bad Grandpa,” took in $US3.5 million in its fifth week in theatres. The Spike Jones’ movie has made $US128 million worldwide and cost an estimated $US15 million to make.

6. Morgan Freeman and Robert De Niro’s “Last Vegas” may have moved down three spots but took home another $US4.4 million at theatres. Though the film is popular here in the states, it’s not making a lot in foreign sales ($53.9 million vs. $US8.6 million).

5. “Free Birds” holds its own in its fourth week making $US5.3 million. However, when Disney’s “Frozen” comes out this week, we wouldn’t be surprised if Woody Harrelson’s turkey movie took a nosedive.

4. Vince Vaughn can not carry his own film — or at least one with a ridiculous plot line. His latest, “Delivery Man,” about a man who donated sperm and fathered more than 500 kids, earned $US8.2 million opening weekend. The film cost an estimated $US26 million to make.

3. “The Best Man Holiday” has a good second weekend with $US12.5 million. After last weekend’s great opening weekend performance, talk of a sequel (for the sequel) has already been mentioned.

2. It was expected that “Thor: The Dark World” would take second place at theatres this weekend. It didn’t make much more than “Best Man” with $US14.1 million. The film, which cost $US170 million has made $US549 million worldwide so far. That’s $US100 million more than the original film.

1. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” had a huge weekend falling in line with estimates making $US161 million. The film, which cost nearly double of the first film, didn’t make all that more than the original opening weekend, though. The first film opened to $152.5 million. Worldwide, “Catching Fire” has made $US308 million.

