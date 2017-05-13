Takeaway startup Delivery Hero has just raised €387 million to help it take on Deliveroo

Delivery Hero Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Östberg

BERLIN — Takeaway delivery service Delivery Hero has raised €387 million (£328 million) to help it take on rivals like Deliveroo and UberEats.

The Berlin-headquartered company — whose growth has been fuelled by local startup accelerator Rocket Internet — has now raised over £1.3 billion.

The latest funding round came from Naspers, a global internet and entertainment group.

Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome such a renowned and strong investor with a proven track record in building successful platforms around the world. Naspers’ capital and knowhow will support our growth momentum as we continue to focus on creating an amazing takeaway experience.” The investment into Delivery Hero comes on the same day that London startup Improbable announced a $US502 million (£390 million) investment from Japanese tech giant SoftBank.

