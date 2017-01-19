Deliveroo's cofounder has built a new friend-dating app for mums called Peanut

The cofounder and chief technology officer of food delivery service Deliveroo has built a new startup called Peanut that is expected to launch next month, TechCrunch reports.

Greg Orlowski, who cofounded Deliveroo in 2012 with former Morgan Stanley investment banking analyst Will Shu, quietly left Deliveroo last February.

The reason? He “wanted to spend more time with his wife in Chicago after the birth of their daughter,” Shu told The Evening Standard.

Now it would appear that Orlowski, who did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, is ready to get back to work and take on a new challenge.

He’s reportedly cofounded a company called Peanut — a new friend-dating app for mums and mums-to-be — with Michelle Kennedy, the former deputy CEO of dating app Badoo.

Peanut’s early investors reportedly include Facebook exec Julien Codorniou and venture capitalists NEA, Felix Capital, and Partech.

The app is similar in design and appearance to other dating apps that are already out there, according to TechCrunch, which says that it is focused on chat and discovery.

Users log in with their Facebook accounts before answering some questions relating to their due date and any other children they may have. The app uses these answers, in conjunction with location-based information, to recommend potential mummy-matches in their area.

