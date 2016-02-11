There's a war brewing between London's rival food delivery apps

Deliveroo is widely known as the go-to platform for anyone in London that wants good, quality restaurant food from the likes of Dishoom, Meat Liquor, or Wagamama delivered to their front door by a man on a bike.

But Belgian startup Take Eat Easy, cofounded by a brother-and-sister team along with their two friends, now wants to muscle in on the action.

Both companies aim to partner with premium restaurants that don’t typically provide delivery. They both charge the restaurant around 30% of the overall bill and they both charge the consumer £2.50 per delivery.

There’s little between them in many respects.

Take Eat Easy — already the number one restaurant food delivery service in Belgium, France, and Spain — has been quiet about its UK operations until now. But that’s about to change.

The company is having its official London launch party in Shoreditch on Thursday evening, where up to 100 guests will be able to sample food from several of the 140 London restaurants that Take Eat Easy has partnered with.

Take Eat Easy Take Eat Easy’s founders: Adrien Roose, Karim Slaoui, Chole Roose, and Jean Libbrec.

Ahead of the official launch, Business Insider met two of the company’s cofounders at Shoreditch restaurant Cerviche, which — unsurprisingly! — delivers food to people via Take Eat Easy.

Adrien Roose, CEO and cofounder of Take Eat Easy, said he believes there’s enough room for Deliveroo and Take Eat Easy to coexist in London.

He said restaurants are willing to use both platforms to deliver to their customers (approximately 50% of the London restaurants that Take Eat Easy has signed up also appear on Deliveroo) and there’s no shortage of cyclists or moped riders.

So far Take Eat Easy has only raised €16 million although it already employs approximately 150 people — including around 15 in London. Deliveroo, by comparison, has raised $200 million (£138 million) and had 300 staff last November.

Neither of the companies have revealed how many riders they have, or how many customers they have. Nor have they disclosed their revenues or profits.

Business Insider asked Deliveroo CEO Will Shu what he thought of Take Eat Easy. He said:

“Food delivery is a rapidly-growing sector, which is why you’re seeing a number of players entering the market. There are a variety of business models out there. We’re focused on delivering high-quality food from local restaurants to homes and offices quickly.

“We want to be part of everyone’s meal-time decision making. If you are at home and hungry, and you’re thinking of the food choices available to you, you could cook, order through your local takeaway service or Deliveroo.”

