Deliveroo is partnering with Australian company v2food to provide plant-based meals from more than 70 restaurants

Deliveroo has partnered with Australian plant-based meat company v2food for Meat Free Week.

From Monday 15 June, users will be able to order plant-based versions of traditionally meat-based meals from more than 70 restaurants.

Some restaurants are also giving away free packs of v2mince and v2burgers to customers so they can try their own plant-based recipes at home.

Through the partnership, Aussies get to order plant-based versions of their fave, traditionally meat-based meals from more than 70 restaurants including Royal Stacks, Hashtag Burgers, The Italian Bowl and Boss Burger. It kicks off on Monday 15 June.

World Meat Free Week happens from June 15 to 21, highlighting the importance of reducing your meat consumption for the sake of the planet. It also encourages people to eat at least one meat-free meal.

Deliveroo said it is expecting to see a rise in searches for plant-based dishes during the challenge.

With the Deliveroo and v2food partnership, v2mince and v2burgers will be used in traditionally meat-based dishes. Some restaurants are also giving away a free pack of v2mince and v2burgers so customers can cook a plant-based meal at home.

To try out these plant-based options, you just need to search the “v2food” tag on Deliveroo.

v2food is a partnership between the CSIRO, Main Sequence Ventures and Jack Cowin’s Competitive Foods Australia – the group behind Hungry Jack’s. It also helped create the patty for Hungry Jack’s plant-based meat burger, The Rebel Whopper.

“Increasing animal meat production to feed a planet growing towards a population of 10 billion people isn’t sustainable,” v2food founder and CEO Nick Hazell said in a statement. “Thankfully, more and more people are looking for ways to reduce their meat consumption.

“v2food’s partnership with Deliveroo will enable Aussies to make more sustainable food choices whilst still enjoying their favourite meals from leading restaurants.”

v2food and Deliveroo are banding together with restaurants across Sydney, Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Brisbane to grow the number of plant-based dishes available by 120%.

Deliveroo Australia CEO Ed McManus said in a statement sustainability has been a major focus for the company.

“Our partnership with v2foods enables and empowers our customers to make healthier, more sustainable food choices without changing the food they order from their favourite local,” he said.

The partnership comes after a report by think tank Food Frontier found 1 in 3 Australians are consciously reducing their meat intake, with 6 in 10 having tried or being interested in trying plant-based meat. The report also found Australia’s plant-based meat sector could grow to almost $30 billion in domestic sales by 2030.

