Deliveroo's UK boss says the platform will be rolled out to 30-40 more UK towns and cities by the end of 2016

Deliveroo Deliveroo UK boss, Dan Warne.

Restaurant food delivery service Deliveroo will be available in 30 to 40 more UK cities by the end of the year, according to the company’s UK boss.

Deliveroo is already available in 38 UK cities but the company wants to roughly double that figure by the end of 2016.

Dan Warne, managing director for UK & Ireland at Deliveroo, told Business Insider on Wednesday: “We’ll launch another probably 30 or 40 markets across the UK before the end of the year.

“We just launched Milton Keynes. Lemington Spa next week. We’ve expanded in Glasgow.”

Warne did not state which towns and cities he plans to launch Deliveroo in next.

A full list of the UK cities that Deliveroo is available in can be found on this page on its website.

Deliveroo is a London-headquartered company founded by former investment banker Will Shu and Greg Orlowski. The business has raised over $200 million (£139 million) and expanded aggressively worldwide since it was launched in 2012.

It now operates in a total of 68 cities across 12 countries.

“We’ve been in that hyper, hyper growth phase,” said Warne. “We still very much are in that stage but equally we’re focused on optimising the business now too, making sure that we can make money, which ultimately is something that every business has to do, unfortunately, but that is the reality.”

