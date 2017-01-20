Deliveroo has launched a subscription service for its most loyal customers

Deliveroo Dan Warne, UK & Ireland managing director at Deliveroo.

Deliveroo has launched a subscription service called Deliveroo Plus in six UK cities.

Those that sign up to the service — priced at £7.99 a month or £89 per year — won’t have to pay Deliveroo’s £2.50 delivery fee each time they place an order.

The trial launched on Thursday in Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Brighton and York.

Dan Warne, UK & Ireland managing director at Deliveroo, said in a statement: “Ordering great food from great restaurants on Deliveroo is an increasingly big part of many people’s daily lives, and Deliveroo Plus is all about rewarding them. This new subscription service gives our customers an even better experience and even better value for money when they order with us.”

