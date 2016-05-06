Some Deliveroo drivers are claiming that they're going to be paid less than minimum wage

Sam Shead
Deliveroo

Drivers that deliver food for Deliveroo are concerned that their new contracts will result in them being paid less than £7.20 an hour, which is lower than the minimum wage for people over the age of 25.

The BBC reports that Deliveroo drivers used to be paid £7 per hour with £1 commission for each delivery. Under the new contract, they will receive £4.25 per delivery but no hourly wage.

An anonymous Deliveroo driver told the BBC: “We were told that we would earn more money. It’s not true, we’re making less. We’re really struggling.”

Another anonymous driver said they average 10 jobs over a 10 hour day, which equates to £42.50 for 10 hours under the new contract. “It’s £4.25 an hour and that’s just crazy,” they said.

Deliveroo reportedly claims the rates are a trial, adding that drivers make two drops an hour on average, earning £8.50 an hour. Some “efficient drivers” can earn more than £12 an hour, according to Deliveroo.

Deliveroo has raised $200 million (£158 million) from investors since it was founded by Will Shu and Greg Orlowski in 2012.

