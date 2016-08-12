Deliveroo couriers are protesting in London over pay

Deliveroo Deliveroo cofounder and CEO Will Shu.

Deliveroo’s food delivery couriers have been protesting in London after the company introduced changes to the way in which they are paid.

Deliveroo has traditionally paid cyclists and moped riders by the hour but now it wants to pay them per delivery.

The startup, which has raised $475 million (£366 million) from investors, reportedly told The Guardian that 40 riders protested at its headquarters on Wednesday.

Under the changes, set to be rolled out next week, Deliveroo riders will be paid £3.75 per delivery instead of the £7 an hour plus £1 per delivery that they have received up until now in London (they’re paid less outside the capital).

The wider roll out of the new payment structure comes after a number of trials, which Deliveroo claims were successful.

“What we have seen from previous trials that we have been running in other parts of London is that riders have reacted positively to the trial, and fees rise to more than twice what they were over a lunch or dinner, compared to the old payment model,” the company told The Guardian.

But a significant number of riders don’t seem too excited about the forthcoming changes.

Delivery couriers sign up to work for Deliveroo on a “self-employed” basis which means that Deliveroo is under no obligation to pay them the “national living wage,” which stands at £7.20 per hour. Indeed, a number of Deliveroo riders that took part in the trials said the changes left them earning less than minimum wage.

Deliveroo couriers were also spotted in what appeared to be a protest in West Hampstead, North West London, on Thursday morning.

Business Insider contacted Deliveroo but did not immediately hear back.

