Deliveries of household essentials like bread and milk could be slashed by a third under Melbourne's stage four restrictions, logistics companies warn

Deliveries of household essentials like bread and milk to Melbourne supermarkets could be slashed by one-third if new rules that restrict staffing in warehouses go ahead, logistics companies have warned.

Under Melbourne’s new stage four restrictions, supermarket distribution centres have to reduce their peak workforces by 33 per cent from midnight Friday – despite extra demand for groceries as restaurants shut and people are forced to spend most of their time at home.

Australian Logistics Council chief executive Kirk Coningham told The Australian Financial Review that warehouses would not be able to keep up with demand if they were forced to reduce staff to slow the spread of the virus.

“A 30 per cent reduction in distribution centres and warehouses will equate to about a 30 per cent reduction in our capacity to put stuff on shelves in supermarkets,” Mr Coningham said. “We’re at about 40 per cent extra demand right now in Victoria, right now in Melbourne, for supermarkets.”

While empty shelves, due to panic buying, have been common throughout Australia under previous lockdowns, the shift to a stage four lockdown in Melbourne is the first time warehouse and distribution operations have been restricted at the same time.

The logistics industry is working out how it can “creatively meet” the tougher rules and is in talks with the Victorian government, Mr Coningham said. Woolworths has four distribution centres in Melbourne, including a national centre in Mulgrave.

The Toll Group, which has had some employees test positive to COVID-19, said it expected retail customers to boost their online services and was considering ways to help them adapt, including redeploying resources that support bricks and mortar stores to retailers that offered ‘click and deliver’ services.

Logistics companies are also worried about whether they will be able to get enough permits to move goods around Melbourne and delays in unloading ships arriving at the Port of Melbourne, partially due to bad weather.

Shippers, as well as importers and exporters, want their services to be declared “essential”.

“It is critical that all imports are allowed to flow otherwise we quickly have an estimated 300,000 containers over the next six weeks quickly congesting our wharves and impeding the delivery of all goods,” said Paul Zalai, director of the Freight & Trade Alliance.

“We also need these import containers to be unpacked and made available for our exporters, in particular to support our struggling agricultural sector, that are expecting substantial crops this spring and are desperate to reach overseas markets.”

Volumes of full containers imported into Melbourne rose 12 per cent in June compared with a year earlier – the biggest monthly increase since November 2018 – while full container export volumes were up 3 per cent, according to Citigroup.

But Moody’s Investors Service warned on Tuesday that it expected container volumes through the Port of Melbourne to drop by 10-15 per cent monthly compared with a year earlier over the next 2-3 months due to the stage four restrictions.

The credit ratings agency also said the tougher lockdowns would delay the recovery in domestic travel through Melbourne Airport, and hurt traffic on Transurban’s CityLink tollroad, which links the airport with the Melbourne CBD.

Moody’s analyst Simon Poidevin said the strict lockdown was “credit negative” for Transurban, given that CityLink contributes about one-third of its group earnings, but would be mitigated by the company’s other tollroads and its “ample liquidity.”

Transurban, which reports annual results on August 12, declined to comment.

Deliveries of goods to and from Melbourne have already been delayed and disrupted by the temporary closure of Qantas Freight’s terminals after several Qantas workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The airline is now sending goods to destinations like Tasmania via Sydney and arranging some goods to be transported in trucks.

The Qantas terminals have been closed until at least midnight Tuesday and the airline said it was working with authorities to re-open facilities as soon as possible.

The Transport Workers Union has told the Victorian government that it wants assurances the terminals are safe before they are reopened as well as training on how to use personal protective equipment.

Road freight will continue operating in metropolitan Melbourne during the stage four lockdown, as will heavy vehicle repair, servicing, maintenance and heavy truck manufacturing, according to the Australian Trucking Association.

