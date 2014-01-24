Just In Time For Valentine's Day (Ugh), This Startup Launched An App To Help You Plan The Perfect Date

In case you and your significant other lack imagination or are just bored with life, Delightful has you covered.

Delightful, is a new startup backed by OKCupid that launched out of beta today in San Francisco. It wants to help couples go on fun, exciting, and memorable dates.

We first saw the news on TechCrunch.

Delightful has a team of local experts that plan every detail of the date for you. It also tailors each date to fit in line with your preferences, timeline, and budget. For $US12 a month, you also get access to VIP reservations at top-notch restaurants. But the service is free for the first 30 days.

Some example dates include, a three-hour glassblowing class for two and compliment arty flowers for $US180, a pre-packed picnic basket delivered to your favourite park for $US45, and a surfing class for two for $US198.

Dating service HowAboutWe, on the other hand, launched its couples product back in January 2013. Since then, HowAboutWe for Couples has helped lovebirds spend more than 56,739 hours together, which is equivalent to 6.5 years. To date, HowAboutWe for Couples has 500,000 users on the platform throughout New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

So it seems like HowAboutWe has quite the leg up on Delightful, given that Delightful is just now launching and only in one city.

But if you want to try out Delightful, head on over to its Website or download the app for iOS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.