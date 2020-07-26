17 food hybrids that sound strangely delicious

Sissi Chen/EyeEm/Getty Images The only thing better than a regular burger is a ramen burger.

You’ve probably heard of the cronut, but what about the cruffin?

These weird food hybrids combine some of your favourite foods, like doughnuts and bacon cheeseburgers, sushi and burritos, and latkes and fried chicken, into one unique and weirdly appetizing dish.

Fast-food chains have also tried their hand at coming up with interesting food combinations like KFC’s Cheetos fried chicken sandwich.

Did you know you can have your mac and cheese and eat your pizza too?

Food hybrids, or “mutant foods,” have been turning heads – and some stomachs – for years, and the food craze is showing no signs of stopping.

From cronuts to sushi burritos, you may have heard of a few of these interesting viral food creations, but others may surprise you.

Here are 17 strangely delicious hybrid foods you need to try in your lifetime.

Lovers of cinnamon sugar should try a churro ice cream sandwich.

Lara Campi/EyeEm/Getty Images Churro ice cream sandwich.

Famous around the Disney Parks food scene, this churro ice cream sandwich will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth. A decadent combination of cinnamon sugar, flaky churro, and creamy vanilla ice cream, this over-the-top treat is truly heavenly.

Introduced to Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park-goers in 2018, this sweet hybrid dessert has been a fan favourite ever since.

This sushi burrito takes the Japanese dish to the next level.

Ong.thanaong/Shutterstock Sushi burrito.

Sushi burritos have been around for a few years, and it’s easy to see why sushi lovers are still enamoured with this burrito-sushi roll mutant. Essentially a longer version of a standard sushi roll, the original sushi burritos can still be found at Sushirrito, a fast-casual sushi bar located in San Francisco, California.

The only thing better than a regular burger is a ramen burger.

Sissi Chen/EyeEm/Getty Images Ramen burger.

Invented by Japanese-American chef Keizo Shimamoto in 2013, the ramen burger is one of the most famous food hybrids to hit the market. The tasty sandwich debuted at the Smorgasburg outdoor foodmarket in Brooklyn, New York, and has been a staple at the food festival ever since.

One fan told Gothamist in 2013 that the burger is “slightly crunchy but mostly soft and noodle-y, sealed together for hand-holding.”

Another noodle-based burger is the mac-and-cheese burger.

Mala L./Yelp Mac-and-cheese burger from The Bedford.

This burger, which can be ordered at New York restaurant The Bedford, features a hamburger patty topped with cheddar cheese sandwiched between two buns made with macaroni and cheese.

This pizza topped with creamy mac and cheese looks out of this world.

LauriPatterson/Getty Images Mac and cheese pizza.

When standard mozzarella simply won’t do, try substituting it with mac and cheese. Recipes suggest cooking the macaroni and cheese ahead of time as you normally would, popping your pizza crust into the oven until it’s golden brown, and then adding the gooey pasta. Top with shredded cheese and continue baking for another 10 minutes.

While this food hybrid certainly isn’t the healthiest meal, it definitely makes our mouths water.

For fans of both savoury and sweet, this glazed doughnut bacon cheeseburger can range between 800 and 1,500 calories.

LauriPatterson/Getty Images Glazed doughnut bacon cheeseburger.

Known as the “Luther Burger,” the high-calorie sandwich was reportedly named after R&B singer Luther Vandross. Krispy Kreme has since released its own version of the famous doughnut cheeseburger, the “Dog Days Doughnut Burger,” and KFC has also begun selling a doughnut fried chicken sandwich in select locations.

Another KFC hybrid creation is the chain’s Cheetos fried chicken sandwich.

Kentucky Fried Chicken KFC Cheetos fried chicken sandwich.

The sandwich was released in July 2019, and included a crunchy fillet of KFC fried chicken drenched in Cheetos sauce and layered on a bed of Cheetos and mayonnaise. According to a review by Business Insider reporter Irene Jiang, the strange combination was “shockingly good.”

Pizza Hut also released a strange new menu item in 2015 — a pizza with a hot-dog-stuffed crust.

Mallory Schlossberg/Business Insider Pizza Hut hot dog pizza.

However, not long after the menu item landed in the United States, the strange food combination apparently disappeared from menus.

Another strange fast-food combination was the Whopperito from Burger King.

Burger King/Facebook Burger King Whopperito.

After being released in 2016, a review by Business Insider said that the burger-inspired burrito, which basically consisted of a Burger King Whopper wrapped in a tortilla rather than in a bun, exceeded expectations.

Cronuts famously drove the world mad after their debut, with people lining up for hours to have a bite of its flaky, sugary goodness.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Cronuts being prepared at pastry chef Dominique Ansel’s bakery in London.

Invented by internationally famous pastry chef Dominique Ansel in 2013, the cronut is the delightful lovechild of a doughnut and a croissant. On the third day of the “cronut” being sold at Ansel’s bakery in Soho, New York, over 100 people lined up to buy one.

When the dessert hybrid made its European debut in London in 2016, hundreds lined up outside Ansel’s bakery. While the buzz surrounding the cronut has certainly died down since then, they are still beloved worldwide.

Cruffins combine the best parts of a croissant and a muffin.

Viktoria Hodos/Shutterstock Cruffins.

A distant cousin of the cronut, cruffins were first created by Australian baker Ry Stephen. The croissants baked like muffins soon became a viral sensation at Stephen’s San Francisco bakery, Mr. Holmes Bakehouse.

The famous West Coast pastry was brought to New York City in 2017 with the opening of Supermoon Bakehouse on the Lower East Side, where Stephen serves up matcha, Nutella, cherry jam, and other kinds of flavored cruffins.

This chicken patty is sandwiched between two potato latkes instead of buns.

Kai Schwabe/Getty Images Potato latke, soft cheese, and chicken burger.

A number of different variations of the latke sandwich have circulated on the internet. While a latke breakfast sandwich, corned beef latke sandwich with apple and sour cream slaw, and “everything bagel” latke and lox sandwichcertainly appeal to us, this simple fried chicken latke sandwich also tickles our taste buds.

You’ve definitely seen ground beef tacos before, but these cheeseburger patty tacos are something different entirely.

LauriPatterson/Getty Images Cheeseburger tacos.

Perhaps the most straightforward hybrid recipe on this list, cheeseburger patty tacos combine the American and Mexican dishes into one meal.

This layered pizza cake is an Italian food lover’s dream.

Insider Pizza cake.

This “cake” is filled with gooey layers of meat and melted cheese surrounded by a golden-brown pizza crust.

The behemoth pizza could once be bought at Bowlmor bowling alley in Times Square but is no longer on the menu. However, recipes for the pizza cake can be found online.

Spaghetti tacos are a food-hybrid favourite.

CE Photography/Shutterstock Spaghetti tacos.

Spaghetti tacos are beloved by kids and adults alike. To make this famous food mash-up inspired by the Nickelodeon show “iCarly,” prepare the spaghetti with either plain tomato sauce or Bolognese as you normally would, fill your taco shells, and top with a heavy sprinkling of parmesan cheese.

Another way to use spaghetti is the spaghetti grilled cheese.

Anthony Cam/Shutterstock Spaghetti grilled cheese.

Spaghetti grilled cheese is a quick, easy, and delicious meal that’s definitely kid-approved. To bump this recipe up a notch, layer a slice of provolone or mozzarella cheese on top of the spaghetti noodles before grilling your sandwich.

Perhaps the king of all food hybrids, the turducken combines a turkey, chicken, and a duck for your Thanksgiving feast.

Sara Louise Singer/Shutterstock Turducken.

When you can’t decide on which type of poultry to serve up for your Thanksgiving dinner, consider all three! The “turducken” – a weirdly delicious combination of turkey, duck, and chicken – can be a little time-consuming, but fans of the dish say it’s well worth it.

Basically a chicken stuffed inside a duck that’s then stuffed inside a turkey, and the layers of meat are separated by stuffing, this rich and delicious dish is perfect for poultry-lovers of all kinds.

