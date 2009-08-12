Delicious Founder Schachter Still Sour About Yahoo Deal

Joshua Schachter’s ramblings about Delicious — the Web bookmarking service he founded in 2003, sold to Yahoo in 2005, and quit in 2008 — continue.



In a message board thread found by Mashable’s Ben Parr, Schachter now says he wishes he hadn’t sold Delicious to Yahoo to begin with.

“I wish I had not sold it to them. The cash and freedom do not even come close,” he said. (The context was questioning how “cool” Yahoo is, as engineer Doug Cutting leaves.)

He also described Yahoo as a “sausage factory,” adding: “They’re in duck and cover mode. They’ll get pushed to trim employees further and further to stretch the revenues out.” (Probably true.)

So what’s Joshua up to now? Recently, Schachter has been armchair quarterbacking Yahoo’s moves with Delicious — from the comfort of his new home, Google.

And he’s also been tinkering around with code: Here’s a TechCrunch report about his latest side project, “A Tiny Thread,” which organizes Twitter conversations into threads.

