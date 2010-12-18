Delicious Founder "Not Sure" Yet About Recreating (Or Buying) Delicious

Photo: Joi Ito via Flickr (cc)

Yahoo now says it’s NOT shutting down Delicious, but wants to sell it.Would Delicious creator Joshua Schachter, who sold the company to Yahoo in 2005, be interested in recreating it? Or even buying it?



Schachter tells us he’s “not sure” what he’s going to do yet, and is waiting to see how the situation develops.

He’s currently working on a new venture called Tasty Labs (tasty, delicious, get it?), whose mission seems to be “putting the useful back into social software.”

We don’t know the details of whatever Tasty Labs is working on, but it’s possible that a Delicious-like service could be part of it.

There is recent precedent of entrepreneurs successfully recreating their old ideas after they’ve sold them (and after the company that acquired them had ruined them). See Dennis Crowley, whose mega-hit Foursquare started as an iPhone-era version of Dodgeball, a company he started, sold to Google in 2005, and watched it fall apart as part of the Google machine.

