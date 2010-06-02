Delicious Founder Joshua Schachter Already Leaving Google

Delicious founder Joshua Schachter is leaving Google less than 1.5 years after he joined the company.



“Today is my last day at google. sad about leaving but excited about the future,” he just tweeted. “No clue what i’m doing next,” he added.

When reached, Joshua told us he decided to leave — wasn’t pushed out — and just “felt like doing something new.”

He probably felt like working at Google was actually a lot like working at Yahoo — a big company.

Given that, it’s likely Joshua will return to his entrepreneurial roots.

Schachter famously sold Delicious to Yahoo in 2005 — one of the first Web 2.0 deals — and left Yahoo in 2008 as he grew disenchanted by how Yahoo was running/ruining his baby. Schachter joined Google in early 2009.

Hunch cofounder Caterina Fake, who sold Flickr to Yahoo around the same time — and now invests in several startups alongside Schachter — tells us: “Joshua has an eye for great companies, and a great sense for where the internet is going. I don’t doubt he’ll be back and building something soon.”

