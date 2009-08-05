Delicious' Best New Feature: Founder Joshua Schachter's Armchair Quarterbacking

Yahoo’s (YHOO) Delicious Web bookmarking service — still largely ignored by mainstream Internet users — just got a bunch of new features.

Surprise! Delicious now hooks into Twitter. It sifts through peoples’ tweets to get hot links and lets you send links out to your followers. And it has an improved search engine.

That should help boost Delicious’s traffic, and might get a few more sign-ups. Fine, but not going to become the next big thing on the Web.

Meanwhile, we’ve really enjoyed founder Joshua Schachter’s recent running commentary about Delicious on Twitter. Schachter founded Del.icio.us in 2003, sold it to Yahoo in 2005 — at the very beginning of the Web 2.0 bubble — and then bailed for Google last year.

Part of his heart, it seems, is still very much in Sunnyvale.

