We Came Up With 5 Delicious Beer Cocktails For Summer

Sweltering temperatures usually make us long for tall, cold drinks with beads of condensation dripping down the side, beverages that make the heat more bearable.
But summer cocktails don’t have to be overly sweet and fruity.
Allow us to introduce you to the beer cocktail, combining the most refreshing, bubbly ales with a kick of liquor, aromatic herbs, or even a touch of ripe summer fruit.
We came up with five refreshing summer cocktails made with beer, so put down the club soda and pick up a bottle of your favourite seasonal brew.
Brooklyn Lemonade
Makes 2 drinks
4 ounces bourbon
2 ounces maple syrup
Juice of 2 lemons, plus more for garnish
2 dashes Angostura bitters
1 12 oz. summer ale
In a shaker, combine the bourbon, maple syrup, lemon juice, and bitters. Fill with ice and shake for 10 seconds. Strain into two tall, chilled glasses and top with the beer. Serve with a wheel of lemon and a straw.
Classy Brass Monkey
Makes 2 drinks
Juice of 3 oranges (best if they are cold)
1 12 oz. wheat beer
Juice your oranges and pour into two chilled glasses. Top with your beer and serve.
Beer Tom Collins
Makes 2 drinks
4 ounces dry gin
Juice of 2 lemons
2 ounces simple syrup (recipe below)*
1 12 oz. wheat ale
2 maraschino cherries, for garnish
In a cocktail shaker, combine the gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Fill with ice and shake for 10 seconds. Strain into two tall, chilled glasses filled with ice, top with the beer, and garnish with a cherry or two in each drink.
*To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup of water and 1 cup of granulated sugar in a small pot. Stir to combine, bring to a boil, and simmer until the sugar has completely dissolved. Allow to cool and store in the refrigerator for up to three months.
Beer Margarita with a Spiced Rim
Makes 2 drinks
2 teaspoons sea salt
¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
Juice of 3 limes, plus more for garnish
4 ounces tequila
1 ounce triple sec
1 ounce simple syrup*
2 dashes grapefruit or lime bitters (optional, but highly recommended)
1 light 12 oz. Mexican beer (such as Modelo Especial or Corona)
Combine the sea salt and cayenne pepper in a shallow dish. Wipe a wedge of lime around the edge of two chilled glasses, then roll the rims in the salt and cayenne mixture. Set aside.
In a shaker, combine the lime juice, tequila, triple sec, simple syrup, and bitters, if using. Fill with ice and shake well, then strain into your prepared glasses and top off with the beer. Garnish with a wheel or two of lime.
Beer Berry Bramble
Makes 2 drinks
3 blackberries and 3 pitted cherries, plus more for garnish
4 ounces dry gin
Juice of 2 lemons
2 ounces simple syrup*
1 12 oz. berry flavored wheat beer
Place your blackberries and pitted cherries in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Muddle with a wooden muddler or a large spoon, then add in your gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup.
Fill with ice and shake well for 10 seconds. Strain into two chilled glasses, top with beer, and garnish with an additional berry or two.
