Delia's Shares Are Up Today On Self-Sale News

Photo: Sleeping On Stones via Flickr

Retailer and catalogue company Delia’s is up around 4% after news came out that it was putting itself up for sale late last night.The company, which has about 115 mall-based stores in 33 states, has had some interest from prospective buyers including private equity firms. It also may try to raise capital.



The company has a market value close to $60 million.

Its net losses reached $22.3 million in the first three quarters of 2010

Same-store sales declined 0.4% in the third quarter but that was an improvement from 2009

The store has faced stiff competition from teen retailers H&M and Forever 21 which have cheaper prices as well as retail superstar Abercrombie & Fitch.

Analysts have also criticised the company for not using social media to its full extent to help attract its young customer base.

Click here to see the company’s most likely to be acquired this year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.