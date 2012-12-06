Homeless Man Charged In Times Square Subway Murder

Naeem Davis

Photo: NBC New York

Police have arrested a 30-year-old former deli worker on second-degree murder charges for allegedly pushing a passenger off the subway platform, where a train ultimately killed him, NBC New York is reporting.The suspect, Naeem Davis, made statements implicating himself in the death of a 58-year-old Ki-Suck Han, law enforcement sources told NBC.



Witnesses said Davis was talking to himself before he and Han began arguing, according to NBC.

The New York Post was widely criticised after publishing this gruesome and arguably insensitive photo:

The death of Han, a resident of Elmhurst, Queens, also spurred questions about why on earth nobody tried to help him off the tracks, The New York Times reported.

The photo also spurred the Today Show’s Al Roker to ask, “Somebody’s taking that picture. Why aren’t they helping this guy up?”

