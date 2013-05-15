Delhi Gang Rape Suspect Allegedly Beaten And Poisoned

A suspect in the fatal gang rape of a student in India is in “very critical condition” after allegedly being beaten by fellow inmates in prison, Sky News reports.



The defence lawyer told Agence-France Presse that Vinay Sharma “was vomiting blood and running a very high fever. He was also suffering from chest pains. He is in a very critical condition.”

The lawyer claimed that Sharma’s food has been slowly poisoned over several weeks, causing the nausea.

Police arrested Sharma and four others in connection to the kidnap, gang-rape, and murder of a 23-year old woman in Delhi in December. The woman died from her injuries 13 days after the attack.

Latest figures suggest that a woman is raped every 20 minutes in India and that rapes in Delhi are up 16 per cent to 661 cases this year.

Rape an epidemic in the country, which saw the gang rapes of a stage coach passenger in January, a Swedish tourist in March, and a 5-year-old girl in April.

