Deleting Your Facebook Account Is So Hard That Even Jason Calacanis Couldn't Get Rid Of His*

Update: Facebook says Calacanis is full of beans and that he manually requested his account be undeleted. The saga continues…



Earlier: Most of the whining about Facebook’s privacy problems is overblown, but it seems that one claim is true: It is way too hard to delete your Facebook account.

Even Jason Calacanis, the long-time tech entrepreneur, couldn’t get his account to actually go away after making a spectacle by trying to delete his account live on camera.

The problem is that Facebook doesn’t actually delete your account right away: It puts it in a “deactivated” mode for 14 days, during which any attempt to use Facebook reactivates it.

According to a TechCrunch report, it looks like some third-party services that had Calacanis’s Facebook credentials had been automatically (and inadvertently) keeping it active — so it never actually got deleted.

Finally, now it’s gone, but after way too much energy.

Obviously, this is silly — Facebook needs to make this easier.

Most Facebook users won’t ever delete their accounts, especially over this recent privacy flap. But for those who actually do want to delete their accounts, it’s wrong to make it such a convoluted and ineffective process.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.