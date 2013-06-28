Tweet From Chick-Fil A President Says Gay Victory Is A 'Sad Day For Our Nation'

Apparently, Chick-Fil A President Dan Cathy hasn’t backed down from his anti-gay views since causing an uproar last year.



According to The Wall Street Journal, Cathy tweeted his disgust in response to yesterday’s historic gay marriage decision.

Here’s the tweet, which has since been deleted:

“Sad day for our nation; founding fathers would be ashamed of our gen. to abandon wisdom of the ages re: cornerstone of strong societies.”

Chick Fil-A, which is one of the fastest-growing fast food chains in America, is known for its Christian founder and values. The restaurants stay closed on Sundays.

Last year, Cathy’s statements about gay marriage created a national controversy. He said that redefining marriage would be “inviting God’s judgment on our nation.”

The uproar led to a spate of protests across the country. Cathy’s supporters organised a Chick-Fil-A appreciation day and shattered sales records.

