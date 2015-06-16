This deleted scene from 'Back to the Future' shows Doc discovering Playboy magazine

For fans of the “Back to the Future” franchise, a lost scene from the 1985 film might taint your image of the “genuinely likable” Dr. Emmet “Doc” Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

In the deleted scene, Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly brings the 1955 version of Doc a suitcase filled with Doc’s personal belongings from 1985.

Sifting through the suitcase with an incredulous look, Doc is initially amazed to find that people in the ’80s have personal hair dyers and still use cotton underwear (“I thought for sure we’d all be wearing disposable paper garments by 1985,” he says.)

Doc then reaches back into the suitcase, opens a Playboy magazine to the centerfold and says, with a wide-eyed stare, “Suddenly the future’s looking a whole lot better.”

As Huffington Post points out, though, the first issue of Playboy was actually released in 1953, two years before the deleted scene takes place, so it’s a bit unlikely that it would have taken Doc another 30 years to discover the magazine.

Nonetheless, it’s not hard to imagine why the scene got cut. It’s incredibly slow-paced and entirely out of character for the genial genius that Christopher Lloyd plays throughout the film series.

Watch the full clip below:

