This deleted 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' scene explains one of the movie's most confusing parts

Marvel Remember this scene from ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’?

About midway through “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” there’s a scene where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) teams up with Dr. Erick Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard) to find out how to defeat villain Ultron and to better comprehend visions he sees from Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

It ended up being one of the strangest scenes in the movie.

The two head to a cave where Thor appears to get possessed and sees several visions of, what appear to be, his future, and of the six Infinity stones scattered across the Marvel movies.

Marvel Thor with spooky eyes!

The scene felt oddly placed and didn’t really gel with the rest of the film. While watching the sequel, it also felt like a lot was missing from the scene.

Well, we finally have some answers.

Saturday, Marvel released a longer clip of the scene, which will appear on the “Age of Ultron” Blu-ray when it’s released Friday, October 2.

In it, we see Thor get possesed by the Norn, beings described as goddesses who have the ability to see into the future. He talks more about the Infinity Stones and hints at the impending death of one of the Avengers in order to take down Ultron.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you’re still confused, director Joss Whedon broke down the scene a bit more in a podcast with Empire Magazine earlier this year. Whedon explains the cave scene was dramatically cut down because it didn’t test well with audiences.

“The original scene was that he [Thor] went to speak to the Norn, and how it would work was that he’d go in the pool and the Norn possess him, basically. Eric Selvig asks all the questions and The Norn, speaking through Thor, give the answers,” said Whedon. “So, Chris got to do something that was very different, and he really threw himself into it and he did a beautiful job. It wasn’t well regarded by the test audiences, and I feel it’s probably largely because it was a rough cut with no effects and all that good stuff, but also because it’s something that, in a Thor movie would work brilliantly, [but ]in this movie is just a little too left of center. Thor is always the hardest guy to integrate.”

“Originally, it was Thor looking through library books,” added Whedon.

Listen to the rest of the Empire Magazine podcast, here. It’s worth a listen.

You can see even more deleted scenes from “Avengers: Age of Ultron” when the film is released on Blu-ray and DVD October 2.

