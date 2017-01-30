Furious customers are deleting the Uber app after drivers went to JFK airport during a taxi strike

Photo: Ramos/Getty Images

Thousands of Uber customers are deleting the app and posting the evidence to social media after drivers tried to do business at JFK airport during a taxi strike.

The NY Taxi Workers Alliance called for all drivers to avoid JFK Airport on Saturday in order to facilitate protests against President Donald Trump’s executive order barring travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Many users noted that Uber still appeared to be servicing riders during the strike from 6 to 7 p.m. The company also tweeted after the strike saying it had halted higher fares that normally kick in during periods of increased demand.

In response, people began deleting Uber from their phones and posting the evidence to Facebook and Twitter using hashtag #deleteUber.

In an emailed statement to Business Insider, Uber said it didn’t halt surge pricing in order to drive more business.

“We’re sorry for any confusion about our earlier tweet — it was not meant to break up any strike,” the company said. “We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially last night.”

The company employs 36,000 drivers in the New York City region.

Before the strike Saturday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick had sent an email to employees stating his intent to help drivers who might be overseas and unable to re-enter the country because of Trump’s travel ban.

“We are working out a process to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months to help mitigate some of the financial stress and complications with supporting their families and putting food on the table,” he wrote in the letter posted to Uber’s website.

Kalanick and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were recently named among 19 executives that will provide economic advice to Trump.

#deleteUber Here’s the NY Taxi Workers Alliance Statement on the refugee ban. @Uber is still trying to go to JFK anyway pic.twitter.com/qQAkPm2r9s

— Eric Murphy (@EricRMurphy) January 29, 2017

Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient.

— Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

@Uber provided rides at JFK while other taxi drivers held strike over Trump’s ban on Muslim travellers. #deleteuberhttps://t.co/JzErfASpwB

— Christopher Soto (@loma_poetry) January 29, 2017

