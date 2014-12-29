How To Delete Facebook Messages Directly From Your Phone

If your inbox is cluttered with unwanted Facebook messages, you may not want to wait until you can get to a computer to delete them all.

Or maybe there’s an especially private message you need to delete right away.

With Facebook’s Messenger app, you can delete individual messages and entire threads straight from your phone or tablet. Here’s how.

Open the Facebook Messenger app, and tap the conversation that contains the message you’d like to delete.

Press and hold the specific message you want to erase until the Delete button pops up.

Deleting and entire thread is easy, too. Just open the messenger app, find the conversation you’d like to delete, swipe to the left and tap the delete button.

