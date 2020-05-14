Premier League footballer Dele Alli was held at knife point and punched in the face while masked burglars stole jewellery from his home

Getty/Catherine Ivill Dele Alli.

English Premier League footballer Dele Alli was held at knife point and punched in the face during a house burglary on Wednesday morning.

According to The Guardian, two masked men broke into his house just after midnight and stole items of jewellery, including watches.

“Horrible experience but we’re all ok now,” tweeted the Tottenham Hotspur star shortly after. “Appreciate the support.”

The Metropolitan Police say that there has been no arrests and that “enquiries into the circumstances” are ongoing.

“Thank you for all the messages,” Alli posted on Twitter. “Horrible experience but we’re all ok now. Appreciate the support.”

Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support. — Dele (@dele_official) May 13, 2020

Police are now understood to be reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.

“Police were called at approximately 00:35 on Wednesday 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet,” said a statement from the Metropolitan Police, according to The Guardian.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing. One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

A spokesperson for Tottenham added: “We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him. We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward.”

