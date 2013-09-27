Con Ed Workers May Need Weeks To Get A Major NYC Train Line Back In Service [PHOTOS]

Train service on a commuter line between Connecticut and New York City has been severely limited since Wednesday morning, after a failed Con Edison feeder cable led to a lack of power.

On weekdays, the Metro-North New Haven line carries about 130,000 passengers, The New York Times reported. It runs between New Haven, Conn. and Grand Central Terminal, in Manhattan.

Metro-North has organised shuttle buses to get commuters to other, working lines, and is running limited diesel-powered train service on the affected route.

As evidenced by photos posted to the company’s Flickr page, Con Ed is hard at work. The bad news: Repairs like this “typically take 2-3 weeks.”

A Con Ed spokesperson said the company will likely have another update on repairs overnight or Friday morning.

Here’s a map showing current Metro-North service:

And for the next few weeks, this is likely what train platforms will look like:

