Delay Of Game? Take-Two (TTWO) Reduces Xmas Guidance

What’s going on at Take-Two Interactive? The NY-based video game publisher, best known for its “Grand Theft Auto” shoot’em ups, has bummed out the Street by cutting back its guidance on Q1 — that is, the quarter that includes the current holiday season.

TTWO blew its ship date for Grand Theft Auto IV long ago, so the fact that the company’s franchise game isn’t on sale now shouldn’t be a factor. And by all accounts this is supposed to be a banner holiday season for the game business, with consoles and software flying off the shelves. So what gives? Look forward to reading the transcript on the earnings call…

